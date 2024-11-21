Ark Mines Ltd Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

ARK Mines Ltd (AU:AHK) has released an update.
Ark Mines Ltd has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were unanimously approved. Shareholders adopted the Remuneration Report, re-elected Benjamin Emery as Director, and endorsed a 10% Share Placement Facility. These developments potentially position the company for strategic growth and enhanced shareholder value.
