Ark Mines Ltd Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Ark Mines Ltd has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions were unanimously approved. Shareholders adopted the Remuneration Report, re-elected Benjamin Emery as Director, and endorsed a 10% Share Placement Facility. These developments potentially position the company for strategic growth and enhanced shareholder value.

