ARK Investment Management Updates Holdings in Teladoc (TDOC)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.93MM shares of Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC). This represents 11.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 18.92MM shares and 11.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc is $32.32. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $30.57.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc is $2,778MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.18%, a decrease of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 156,224K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,648K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,928K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,195K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,125K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,600K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,747K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 14.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,350K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,278K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

