ARK Investment Management Updates Holdings in Pagerduty (PD)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.10MM shares of Pagerduty Inc (PD). This represents 11.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.02MM shares and 11.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagerduty is $33.54. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $30.10.

The projected annual revenue for Pagerduty is $380MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagerduty. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 104,281K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,066K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,320K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,636K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,361K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 4.54% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,887K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 24.61% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,954K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PD by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Pagerduty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

