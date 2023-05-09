ARK Investment Management Now Owns 10.42% of Markforged Holding (MKFG)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.39MM shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG). This represents 10.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported 16.01MM shares and 8.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.32% and an increase in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.39% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Markforged Holding is 2.35. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 195.39% from its latest reported closing price of 0.79.

The projected annual revenue for Markforged Holding is 120MM, an increase of 18.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 0.10%, a decrease of 75.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.29% to 131,969K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 17,141K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,192K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,527K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 10,172K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,866K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 41.31% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,268K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,268K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

