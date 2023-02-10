ARK Investment Management Increases Position in UiPath (PATH)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.05MM shares of UiPath, Inc. (PATH). This represents 9.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 26.90MM shares and 6.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 63.75% and an increase in total ownership of 3.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath is $17.42. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of $15.75.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath is $1,049MM, an increase of 0.89%. The projected annual EPS is $0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.43%, a decrease of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 367,612K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 28,181K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,917K shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 10.32% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 27,629K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,542K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 27,294K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,193K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 15,469K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 14,069K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

