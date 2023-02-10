ARK Investment Management Increases Position in Personalis (PSNL)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.50MM shares of Personalis Inc (PSNL). This represents 11.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.89MM shares and 10.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.53% and an increase in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.39% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $8.33. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 131.39% from its latest reported closing price of $3.60.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is $84MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is a decrease of 112 owner(s) or 41.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.04%, an increase of 59.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 36,652K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,269K shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,773K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 13.25% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,566K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,488K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 66.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,370K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

