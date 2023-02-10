ARK Investment Management Increases Position in Codexis (CDXS)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.94MM shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.51% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.19% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Codexis is $14.54. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 147.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.88.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is $94MM, a decrease of 29.31%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.11%, a decrease of 35.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.42% to 74,211K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,211K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068K shares, representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,504K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 18.27% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,091K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,704K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 41.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,961K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.