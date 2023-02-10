ARK Investment Management Increases Position in CareDx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.19MM shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA). This represents 11.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.79MM shares and 10.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.08% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareDx is $26.69. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 72.08% from its latest reported closing price of $15.51.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is $355MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNA is 0.15%, a decrease of 19.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 74,713K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,144K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 38.12% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,201K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 20.07% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,089K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,601K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,563K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Caredx Background Information

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

