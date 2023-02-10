ARK Investment Management Increases Position in 908 Devices (MASS)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS). This represents 11.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.13MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.82% and an increase in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.68% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for 908 Devices is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 71.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.10.

The projected annual revenue for 908 Devices is $56MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in 908 Devices. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MASS is 0.17%, a decrease of 28.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.81% to 32,647K shares. The put/call ratio of MASS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 3,615K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,459K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 69.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 152.97% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,991K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 96.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 2,513.46% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,716K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 15.83% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 1,716K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MASS by 18.52% over the last quarter.

908 Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the U.S. Border Patrol selected the MX908® – a handheld, battery-powered, mass spectrometry device – to standardize its trace drug detection at 20 field locations across the U.S. borders, from North to South and in the Caribbean. The U.S. Border Patrol purchased more than 60 MX908 units, which are designed for rapid analysis of vapor, liquid and solid materials of unknown identity, to prevent drug smuggling and to work with local and state law enforcement in support of its counter drug mission.

