ARK Investment Management Cuts Stake in Vuzix (VUZI)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.47MM shares of Vuzix Corp (VUZI). This represents 10.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 11.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.04% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vuzix is $10.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 122.04% from its latest reported closing price of $4.90.

The projected annual revenue for Vuzix is $19MM, an increase of 54.74%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vuzix. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUZI is 0.11%, a decrease of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 34,233K shares. The put/call ratio of VUZI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 3,937K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 30.86% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 2,634K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 26.03% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,337K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,905K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 9.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,346K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Vuzix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.

