ARK Investment Management Cuts Stake in Archer Aviation Inc - (ACHR)

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.92MM shares of Archer Aviation Inc - Class A (ACHR). This represents 5.02% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.31MM shares and 7.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 223.96% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archer Aviation Inc - is $8.59. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 223.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Archer Aviation Inc - is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer Aviation Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHR is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.29% to 81,273K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 7,419K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,875K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,331K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing an increase of 30.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 88.00% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 5,297K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,795K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,242K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,083K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,242K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHR by 33.68% over the last quarter.

Archer Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.