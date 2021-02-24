US Markets
Ark Invest adds $171 million worth Tesla shares

Star investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds added a further $171 million worth of Tesla shares on Tuesday when the electric carmaker's stock fell sharply and closed below $700 for the first time in 2021, it said on Wednesday.

The high-flying $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ARKK.P ETF, one of the best performing exchange traded funds in 2020, fell sharply this week along with Tesla, which makes up about 10% of the fund, as momentum stocks pulled back sharply.

According to the fund's website, the Tesla share purchases were carried out in three separate instalments worth around $124 million, $39 million and $8 million each. On the same day Ark Invest's funds also sold $126 million worth of Taiwan Semiconductor 2330.TW shares.

ARK Invest holds about 0.5% stake in Tesla, weighing 6.6% across all its funds.

Tesla shares rose 2.6% in U.S. premarket trade on Wednesday after falling as much as 13.4% in the previous session, dragged down by heavy losses in Bitcoin in which Elon Musk's company recently invested $1.5 billion. ID:nL8N2KT396

The ARK Innovation fund has large positions in so-called momentum stocks, which tend to attract investors based on thematic trends rather than fundamentals or valuation.

Short interest in the fund's shares showed a massive spike with 100% of the shares available for shorting currently out on loan, FIS' Analytics data showed. Short sellers typically borrow and sell shares they expect will fall, hoping to buy them back at a lower price, pay back the loan and pocket the difference.

