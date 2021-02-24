Ark Invest adds $124 million worth Tesla shares

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds added a further $124 million stake in Tesla TSLA.O on Tuesday as the shares closed below $700 for the first time in 2021, according to the fund's website.

The high-flying $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ARKK.P ETF, one of the best performing exchange traded funds in 2020, fell sharply this week along with Tesla, which makes up about 10% of the fund, as momentum stocks pulled back sharply.

The fund has large positions in so-called momentum stocks, which tend to attract investors based on thematic trends rather than fundamentals or valuation.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

