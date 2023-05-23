ARK Innovation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNA), which makes up 2.07% of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $149,578,137 worth of DNA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNA:
DNA — last trade: $1.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2023
|Shyam Sankar
|Director
|400,000
|$1.28
|$512,000
|05/18/2023
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|350,000
|$1.28
|$448,000
