ARK Innovation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNA), which makes up 2.07% of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $149,578,137 worth of DNA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNA:

DNA — last trade: $1.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2023 Shyam Sankar Director 400,000 $1.28 $512,000 05/18/2023 Harry Sloan Director 350,000 $1.28 $448,000

