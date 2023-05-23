News & Insights

Markets
ARKK

ARK Innovation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

May 23, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNA), which makes up 2.07% of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $149,578,137 worth of DNA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNA:

DNA — last trade: $1.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/18/2023 Shyam Sankar Director 400,000 $1.28 $512,000
05/18/2023 Harry Sloan Director 350,000 $1.28 $448,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of VBB
 Funds Holding VERU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARKK
DNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.