ARK Innovation (ARKK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (Symbol: ARKK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.52, changing hands as high as $46.55 per share. ARK Innovation shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.76 per share, with $54.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.