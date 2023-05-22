ARK Genomic Revolution Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARKG

In trading on Monday, shares of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.21, changing hands as high as $32.57 per share. ARK Genomic Revolution shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $43.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.41.

