ARK Genomic Revolution (ARKG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as low as $32.72 per share. ARK Genomic Revolution shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARKG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $52.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.64.

