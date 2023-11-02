ARK Funds Add Over $700 Million On Cathie Wood's Best Day In 2023: Which Stocks Are Driving The Rally?

Renowned investor Cathie Wood celebrated her best day of the year on Thursday as the ARK family of funds added over $700 million in assets under management (AUM) in a single trading session.

This remarkable surge occurred on the heels of a pivotal decision by the Federal Reserve.

Just a day earlier, the Fed opted to maintain interest rates at a steady 5.25%-5.5% for the second consecutive meeting, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a rather cautious tone, which paved the way for a widespread market relief rally.

Wood’s investment philosophy, centered on identifying disruptive innovation and high-growth potential stocks, proved its mettle on Thursday as investors shed concerns about rate hikes and began factoring in the possibility of earlier interest-rate cuts in 2024.

Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF Rose Over 8% Thursday

The flagship ARKK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) surged by more than 8%, marking its best-performing day since Nov. 10, 2022, delivering a $500 million increase in its AUM.

Other “smaller” members of Wood’s ARK family also showed robust gains, with the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) up 7.2% and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) up 6.7%.

Name AUM 1-Day % 1-Day AUM Change ARK ETF Trust – ARK Innovation ETF $5.90B 8.38% $494.60M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE:ARKG) $1.40B 4.65% $65.10M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $1.14B 7.15% $81.63M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $752.62M 6.82% $51.33M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE:ARKQ) $877.26M 4.12% $36.11M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKX) $238.59M 3.52% $8.39M ARK ETF Trust – ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (NYSE:IZRL) $72.81M 3.40% $2.48M

Chart: Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Posts Its Best-Performing Session In Nearly A Year

Stocks Making ARK Funds Flying On Thursday

Among the standout contributors to the ARK Innovation ETF’s performance on Thursday was Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), which soared an impressive 31% during the session, accounting for nearly 2 percentage points of the daily increase.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) followed with an 8.6% gain, contributing 0.7 percentage points to the fund’s daily performance. Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) surged by 22%, adding 0.6 percentage points, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose by 6.2%, contributing 0.5 percentage points due to its significant weight in the portfolio.

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) also saw substantial gains, climbing 6.7% during the trading day.

Photo: Benzinga

