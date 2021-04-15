ARK buys $110 mln Coinbase shares, adding to positions

April 15 (Reuters) - Ark funds, managed by celebrity stockpicker Cathie Wood, bought shares of Coinbase COIN.O worth $110 million, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut, according to the firm's daily trade summary on Thursday.

ARK, which gained prominence last year among retail investors, on Thursday bought a total of 341,186 shares across three funds at Thursday's $322.75 close.

That added to 749,205 purchased according to its Wednesday alert, or $245.9 million at Wednesday's $328.28 close.

The funds added to were its flagship ARK Innovation fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK.P, its Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.P and Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.P.

(Reporting by Megan Davies and Vidya Ranganathan; additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((megan.davies@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.