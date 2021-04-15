COIN

ARK buys $110 mln Coinbase shares, adding to positions

Ark funds, managed by celebrity stockpicker Cathie Wood, bought shares of Coinbase worth $110 million, a day after the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut, according to the firm's daily trade summary on Thursday.

ARK, which gained prominence last year among retail investors, on Thursday bought a total of 341,186 shares across three funds at Thursday's $322.75 close.

That added to 749,205 purchased according to its Wednesday alert, or $245.9 million at Wednesday's $328.28 close.

The funds added to were its flagship ARK Innovation fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK.P, its Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.P and Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.P.

