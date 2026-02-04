Arjo AB (OM:ARJO B) Price Target Decreased by 13.02% to 34.07

The average one-year price target for Arjo AB (OM:ARJO B) has been revised to 34,07 kr / share. This is a decrease of 13.02% from the prior estimate of 39,17 kr dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30,30 kr to a high of 37,80 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.54% from the latest reported closing price of 26,30 kr / share.

Arjo AB Maintains 3.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.61%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arjo AB. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 20.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARJO B is 0.06%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.52% to 20,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,966K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARJO B by 7.88% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,407K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares , representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARJO B by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARJO B by 11.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARJO B by 0.47% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,211K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARJO B by 0.84% over the last quarter.

