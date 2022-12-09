US Markets

Arizona's Sinema switches political affiliation to independent -Politico

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

December 09, 2022 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is switching her political party affiliation from Democrat to independent, she told Politico in an interview on Friday, just days after Democrats won a U.S. Senate race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the chamber.

Sinema in the interview said she would not caucus with the Republican Party, Politico said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.