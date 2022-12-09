Arizona's Sinema switches political affiliation to independent -Politico

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is switching her political party affiliation from Democrat to independent, she told Politico in an interview on Friday, just days after Democrats won a U.S. Senate race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the chamber.

Sinema in the interview said she would not caucus with the Republican Party, Politico said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

