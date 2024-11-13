News & Insights

Arizona Sonoran Secures Investment from Rio Tinto’s Nuton

November 13, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Arizona Sonoran Copper Co., Inc. (TSE:ASCU) has released an update.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. has successfully closed a C$3.1 million private placement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture, which underscores the potential of its copper assets. The investment will support ongoing projects, including the expansion of primary sulphides at Cactus West and the metallurgical leaching program.

