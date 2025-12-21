Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) Price Target Increased by 13.40% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) has been revised to $6.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.40% from the prior estimate of $5.33 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.97% from the latest reported closing price of $4.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arizona Sonoran Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASCU is 0.80%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 2,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 1,594K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 451K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 226K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing a decrease of 39.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCU by 26.21% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASCU by 6.74% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 194K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASCU by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.