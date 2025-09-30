Arizona Metals (TSX:AMC) Price Target Decreased by 23.70% to 1.64

The average one-year price target for Arizona Metals (TSX:AMC) has been revised to $1.64 / share. This is a decrease of 23.70% from the prior estimate of $2.15 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 145.10% from the latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arizona Metals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.13%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.96% to 5,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,507K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares , representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 35.59% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 16.47% over the last quarter.

