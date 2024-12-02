Arizona Metals Secures C$25 Million Financing Deal

Arizona Metals (TSE:AMC) has released an update.

Arizona Metals Corp. has secured a bought deal financing agreement to raise C$25 million by issuing over 14 million shares at C$1.70 each, potentially increasing to C$28.75 million with an over-allotment option. The funds will support exploration projects in Arizona and enhance working capital. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

