Arizona Lithium’s Strategic Moves at Upcoming AGM

Arizona Lithium Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in West Perth, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of Director Barnaby Egerton-Warburton. Additionally, the company seeks approval for issuing up to 10% of its equity securities and ratification of prior share issues to Acuity Capital. These discussions are crucial for stakeholders considering the company’s future strategic decisions.

