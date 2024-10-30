Arizona Lithium Limited Advances in Lithium Production

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has made significant strides in its Prairie Lithium Project, producing battery-grade lithium carbonate and securing up to $21.6 million in royalty credits. The company has also commenced new drilling activities and received approval for exploration at its Big Sandy Project in Arizona. These developments highlight Arizona Lithium’s commitment to advancing lithium production and its strategic growth in the lithium market.

