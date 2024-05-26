Arizona Lithium Initiates Canada’s Lithium Production

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has begun production drilling at its Prairie Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, marking the start of the country’s first commercial lithium production plant. The drilling and completion activities will span across three pads in the upcoming months, with production and disposal testing slated for June. This development represents a significant step towards the commercial production of lithium scheduled for 2025.

For further insights into AU:AZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.