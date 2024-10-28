News & Insights

Arizona Lithium Advances with Successful Well Testing

October 28, 2024

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has successfully completed flow testing at its Prairie Project’s Well #3 on Pad #1, paving the way for future production. The company plans to convert the tested well into a production well, signaling a move towards commercial development. Arizona Lithium is strategically advancing its lithium projects, backed by strong financials from a recent land sale.

