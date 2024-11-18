Arizona Lithium Advances Prairie Project Towards 2025 Production

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Arizona Lithium Limited has successfully completed its 2024 exploration program at the Prairie Lithium Project, marking a significant step in its North American lithium development efforts. The company has finished testing multiple lithium formations and is now focusing on designing surface infrastructure, with production expected by late 2025. Investors can anticipate a resource upgrade in the coming months, bolstered by the promising data from the recent drilling activities.

