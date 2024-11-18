News & Insights

Stocks

Arizona Lithium Advances Prairie Project Towards 2025 Production

November 18, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arizona Lithium Limited (AU:AZL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Arizona Lithium Limited has successfully completed its 2024 exploration program at the Prairie Lithium Project, marking a significant step in its North American lithium development efforts. The company has finished testing multiple lithium formations and is now focusing on designing surface infrastructure, with production expected by late 2025. Investors can anticipate a resource upgrade in the coming months, bolstered by the promising data from the recent drilling activities.

For further insights into AU:AZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.