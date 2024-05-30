News & Insights

Arizona Gold & Silver Welcomes New Expertise

May 30, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Arizona Silver Exploration (TSE:AZS) has released an update.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. has enhanced their technical expertise by appointing Cathy Fitzgerald, a geoscientist with over 20 years of experience, as a Technical Advisor. Fitzgerald’s extensive experience in resource industry leadership and exploration, particularly with copper and precious metals, is expected to bring valuable insights to the Company’s flagship Philadelphia project. Highlighting the potential of the project, she anticipates uncovering a larger mineralized system, signaling exciting prospects for the Company’s future.

