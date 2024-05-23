News & Insights

Arizona Gold & Silver Touts High Gold Recovery

May 23, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Arizona Silver Exploration (TSE:AZS) has released an update.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. has reported positive results from their cyanide leach tests at the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, with gold extractions ranging from 90% to over 99%. The tests, which were aimed at determining the effectiveness of conventional milling and cyanidation processes, also indicated potential for heap leaching due to the low consumption of cyanide and lime. These outcomes mark a significant advancement for the project, showcasing the material’s compatibility with cyanidation treatment across various feed sizes.

