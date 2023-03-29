Arix Bioscience Now Owns 8.40% of Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Fintel reports that Arix Bioscience has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.24MM shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 16, 2021 they reported 2.19MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 937.13% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harpoon Therapeutics is $6.95. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 937.13% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harpoon Therapeutics is $30MM, a decrease of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harpoon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 22.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HARP is 0.04%, an increase of 7.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.27% to 19,802K shares. The put/call ratio of HARP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 3,197K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 3,157K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 3,131K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,516K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares, representing a decrease of 99.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 61.36% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,323K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HARP by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.