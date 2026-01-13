Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) Price Target Increased by 27.88% to 151.51

The average one-year price target for Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has been revised to $151.51 / share. This is an increase of 27.88% from the prior estimate of $118.48 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $117.16 to a high of $176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from the latest reported closing price of $137.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aritzia. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATZ is 0.43%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 16,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,337K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATZ by 39.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATZ by 50.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 848K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATZ by 38.98% over the last quarter.

FSRPX - Retailing Portfolio holds 831K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATZ by 1.65% over the last quarter.

FBCGX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund holds 703K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATZ by 44.90% over the last quarter.

