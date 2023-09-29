Aritzia Rallies Despite Reporting Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of women's fashion brand Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF) are rising more than 12% Friday morning despite turning to loss in the second quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $5.99 million or $0.05 per share for the second quarter, compared with profit of $46.26 million or $0.40 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.03 per share, lower than 0.44 last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 1.6% to $534.2 million.

ATZAF is at $18.52 currently. It has traded in the range of $15.70 - $41.10 in the last 1 year.

