Aristotle Capital Management Now Owns 8.30% of RPM International (RPM)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.71MM shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.60MM shares and 8.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.94% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.94% from its latest reported closing price of $88.57.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is $7,377MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.67, an increase of 13.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1098 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.34%, an increase of 31.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 124,892K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,212K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,019K shares, representing a decrease of 93.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 68.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,439K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 4,186K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,833K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 10.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,770K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 7.88% over the last quarter.

RPM International Declares $0.42 Dividend

On January 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $88.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

RPM International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

