Aristotle Capital Management Now Owns 5.23% of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 41.26MM shares of Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA). This represents 5.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 43.37MM shares and 5.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.58% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy Inc. is $31.41. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from its latest reported closing price of $25.01.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. is $8,270MM, a decrease of 10.27%. The projected annual EPS is $4.32, a decrease of 12.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 904,753K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 81,311K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 57,806K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,853K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.10% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 23,244K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,518K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,509K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 20,340K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,073K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.