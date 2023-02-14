Aristotle Capital Management Now Owns 4.93% of ANSYS (ANSS)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS). This represents 4.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.53MM shares and 5.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANSYS is $271.25. The forecasts range from a low of $211.09 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $272.76.

The projected annual revenue for ANSYS is $2,229MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual EPS is $8.57, an increase of 59.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1483 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANSYS. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 88,360K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,599K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,997K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,974K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,894K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,829K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

