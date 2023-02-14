Aristotle Capital Management Now Owns 11.46% of Oshkosh (OSK)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.49MM shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK). This represents 11.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 10.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.49% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $104.46. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.49% from its latest reported closing price of $92.04.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is $8,646MM, an increase of 4.40%. The projected annual EPS is $6.61, an increase of 149.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 71,089K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,938K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing an increase of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,280K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 9.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,910K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $92.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 2.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.