Aristotle Capital Boston Now Owns 8.56% of US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Boston has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX). This represents 8.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 9.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Xpress Enterprises is $2.52. The forecasts range from a low of $2.17 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48.

The projected annual revenue for US Xpress Enterprises is $2,112MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Xpress Enterprises. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX is 0.06%, an increase of 56.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 15,917K shares. The put/call ratio of USX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,754K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,919K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Twenty Acre Capital holds 1,380K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Becker Capital Management holds 870K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 815K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.