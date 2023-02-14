Aristotle Capital Boston Now Owns 7.17% of CalAmp (CAMP)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Boston has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.65MM shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP). This represents 7.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.81MM shares and 7.81% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.81% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CalAmp is $8.20. The forecasts range from a low of $3.74 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.39.

The projected annual revenue for CalAmp is $295MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in CalAmp. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 22.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.11%, an increase of 63.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 30,597K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

272 Capital holds 2,717K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 67.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,491K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 33.72% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,337K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,541K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,349K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 76.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 281.35% over the last quarter.

Calamp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CalAmp Corporation is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. The company helps reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Its software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. CalAmp calls this The New How, facilitating cient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

