Aristotle Capital Boston Now Owns 6.39% of Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Boston has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.20MM shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC). This represents 6.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.59MM shares and 7.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping is $17.60. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $16.61.

The projected annual revenue for Ardmore Shipping is $249MM, a decrease of 31.90%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86, a decrease of 9.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 21.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.11%, an increase of 24.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.91% to 31,174K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Management Group holds 1,884K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,534K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 124.50% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 942K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 885K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing a decrease of 33.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 787K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 61.53% over the last quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

