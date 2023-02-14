Aristotle Capital Boston Now Owns 5.06% of 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Fintel reports that Aristotle Capital Boston has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS). This represents 5.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2021 they reported 1.56MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $15.50. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 50.67% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29.

The projected annual revenue for 1-800-Flowers.Com is $2,152MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual EPS is $0.06, an increase of 28.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800-Flowers.Com. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLWS is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 29,185K shares. The put/call ratio of FLWS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,234K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,062K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 41.10% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 886K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 43.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 850K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

1-800 Flowers.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.