Ariston's IPO expected to be priced at bottom of price range - bookrunner

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) of Italian heating solutions group Ariston is expected to be priced at 10.25 euros per share, at the bottom of its initial price range, one of the bookrunners said on Tuesday.

The books are oversubscribed at and above 10.25 euros with very strong demand from long-only investors, the bookrunner added.

Earlier this month Ariston said it would price its shares between 10.25 and 12 euros each in the IPO, valuing the company at up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.39 billion) and making it Italy's biggest bourse listing this year.

The offer runs until Nov. 24 and the company aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 26.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

