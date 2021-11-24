Ariston prices IPO at 10.25 euros per share, at the bottom of price range

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italian heating solutions group Ariston said on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.25 euros per share, at the bottom of the initial price range, giving the company a market capitalization of 3.4 billion euros.

Ariston is expected to start trading on the Milan's bourse on November 26 with a free float of 23.77% of its shares.

"The offering was well oversubscribed above our final price of 10.25 euros per share", Ariston CEO Paolo Merloni said in a statement, adding that there was a strong demand from long term investors.

Bookrunners said orders allocations were skewed towards large long-only investors and domestic institutions.

Earlier this month Ariston said it would price its shares between 10.25 and 12 euros each in the IPO.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.