Ariston IPO price range values Italian group up to 3.9 bln euros

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italian heating solutions group Ariston Holding NV said on Tuesday the indicative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) was set at between 10.25 and 12 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 3.9 billion euros ($4.43 billion).

The company aims to debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 26, with a free float of up to 26.60% of its capital, assuming the full exercise of the greenshoe option, it added.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.