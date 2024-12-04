News & Insights

ARLUF

Aristocrat Leisure Updates on Stock Buy-Back Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 104,668 ordinary fully paid securities on the last trading day. The company’s buy-back strategy is a move often seen as an effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors in the financial markets might find this development noteworthy as it reflects Aristocrat’s confidence in its financial health.

