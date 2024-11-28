Aristocrat Leisure Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced changes in the securities interests of its director, Trevor John Croker, reflecting recent adjustments in his holdings of ordinary shares and performance share rights. The changes include the vesting and subsequent issuance of new shares, as well as a compulsory sale of some securities to cover tax liabilities. These movements highlight an active management of share-based incentives, potentially influencing investor sentiment towards the company’s stock.
