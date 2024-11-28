Aristocrat Leisure Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced changes in the securities interests of its director, Trevor John Croker, reflecting recent adjustments in his holdings of ordinary shares and performance share rights. The changes include the vesting and subsequent issuance of new shares, as well as a compulsory sale of some securities to cover tax liabilities. These movements highlight an active management of share-based incentives, potentially influencing investor sentiment towards the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:ALL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.