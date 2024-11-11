Aristocrat Leisure Sells Plarium to Modern Times Group

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced the sale of its Plarium mobile gaming business to Modern Times Group for up to $820 million, marking a strategic shift towards focusing on its core strengths in land-based and social casino gaming. The deal, which includes a fixed payment of $620 million and contingent considerations, aims to bolster Aristocrat’s growth strategy and enhance its revenue and margins. This divestment reflects Aristocrat’s ongoing efforts to leverage its digital transformation and gaming content expertise, while continuing to explore opportunities in regulated gaming markets.

