Aristocrat Leisure Sees Strong EPS and Revenue Growth

November 12, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited reported a robust financial performance for 2024, with a 20% increase in EPS driven by effective strategy execution and cost optimization. The company achieved a 5% revenue growth to $6.6 billion, alongside a 12% rise in gaming segment profit and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders. Looking ahead, Aristocrat aims to drive further NPATA growth through investment and innovation.

