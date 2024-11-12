Aristocrat Leisure Sees Strong EPS and Revenue Growth

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited reported a robust financial performance for 2024, with a 20% increase in EPS driven by effective strategy execution and cost optimization. The company achieved a 5% revenue growth to $6.6 billion, alongside a 12% rise in gaming segment profit and returned $1.3 billion to shareholders. Looking ahead, Aristocrat aims to drive further NPATA growth through investment and innovation.
